Injury scare for Dhawan

Even before starting the two-month tour to South Africa, India received an injury blow with Shikhar Dhawan having injured his ankle.
The in-form opening batsman was seen limping in the team hotel on Wednesday evening en route to an injury evaluation along with team physio Patrick Farhart. While the team preferred to be tight-lipped about the injury, according a BCCI official, Dhawan's scan results were awaited but the injured ankle “is likely to rule him out of the first Test”.
If Dhawan is unable to be fit by the team the first Test is set to start in Cape Town on January 5, it would in a way sort out the selection conundrum for the team management. With M. Vijay and K.L. Rahul being in an excellent touch, just like Dhawan, it would have been a tough choice for finalising the opening pair.
