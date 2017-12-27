Pandya making most of rare talent: Dravid

Former India captain and Under-19 coach Rahul Dravid refused to take credit for fast-tracking Baroda all-rounder Hardik Pandya into the Indian team two years ago.

“Hardik came into the team because of himself. He is the one who has put in the performances and he is the one who has that x-factor. When you are a fast bowling all-rounder in India, there aren’t many to compete with and that’s the reality.”

Dravid explained: “If you are a batsman or a spin bowler in the country, it’s tough because there are a lot of people you compete with, if you are a fast bowling all-rounder, you can count on the fingers of one hand.”

When that opportunity opened up in the Indian team, we needed to identify that kind of person and credit to the selectors.

“I can go back to the earlier selection committee, when I first took over the India A job. I remember in Chennai, even from that time, this thought was there that we need to identify fast-bowling all-rounder in future, Vijay Shankar, Stuart Binny played that role.

“Hardik Pandya got that opportunity when Vijay got injured and didn’t come to Australia and he (Hardik) grabbed it with both hands.

“He bowled quick and batted beautifully at Brisbane. When we were 46 for six, he got 79 and credit to him, he has grabbed it.

“Sometimes you know, sometimes it can happen with certain roles and specifics that people do get fast-tracked because the opportunity exists.”