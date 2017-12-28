Ashwin-Jadeja will do well abroad: Rahane

India’s Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane is confident that senior spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will be able to change their style of bowling that suits South African pitches during their upcoming tour, starting January 5.

“I feel Ashwin and Jadeja, they both have it in them to deliver abroad and not only in India. When you play in India, you have to bowl in a certain way. If you see the likes of Moeen Ali, Nathan Lyon, if they are playing in England or Australia, they have to bowl in a different style,” Rahane told India Today channel.

“Ashwin and Jadeja are doing really well at the moment, but I am sure they are capable of doing well abroad as well. Yes, they have to change their style a bit, skills a bit, have to bowl at a different pace, but I completely believe that and I am confident that whoever plays or even if both of them play, they will do well abroad,” he said.

Rahane also reiterated Ravi Shastri’s contribution in bringing the team together along with Virat Kohli. “When you have Ravi bhai on the side, you are thinking positively. He always tells us ‘back yourself and just enjoy your game.’ The guy who is not doing well, he (Shastri) is there to support him and he always backs him and gives him positive vibes... that’s the good thing about him,” he said.

“Virat backs each and every player, he supports everyone. He always says ‘go and play yourself, bat yourself. I am there to support you all, don’t you worry about your performances, results...everything will be taken care of’.”