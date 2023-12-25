GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in South Africa: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma also did not want to speak about his cricketing future, just saying that he wants to enjoy the game.

December 25, 2023 04:47 pm | Updated 05:21 pm IST - Centurion

PTI
Captain Rohit Sharma is seen during a practice session ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion.

Captain Rohit Sharma is seen during a practice session ahead of the first Test against South Africa in Centurion. | Photo Credit: PTI

India captain Rohit Sharma on December 25 said, as a leader, he wants his team to "achieve" what others Indian sides in the past have failed to do in South Africa.

Since their first Test series in South Africa in 1992, India have never achieved success there.

India will play South Africa in the the first of the two Tests starting in Centurion on December 26.

"Want to achieve what nobody has achieved in this part of the world," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.

Rohit also did not want to speak about his cricketing future, just saying that he wants to enjoy the game.

"I want to play whatever cricket is there in front of me," he said without elaborating his plans.

KL Rahul is expected to keep wickets in the first Test but the skipper said it will be up to the wicketkeeper-batter to decide how long he wants to don the gloves in the five-day format.

"I am not sure how long KL Rahul would want to keep wickets but he is keen as of now," said Rohit.

India's World Cup hero, Mohammed Shami has been ruled out of the series with an ankle injury and Rohit termed the speedster's absence as a big loss.

"Shami will be a big miss for what he has done for us over the years. Someone will fill up (the) hole but it won't be easy," he said.

