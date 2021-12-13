India tour of South Africa | Ngidi wants team to start well

South Africa’s corrective processes falling into place

Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi reckons the upcoming home series against India can set the “ball rolling” in the right direction for South African cricket, which has been going through a transition phase and facing upheavals over the past few years.

Ngidi is part of the Test squad announced for the three-match series against Virat Kohli’s men, starting on December 26.

Seeking perfect start

This will be South Africa’s first series in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle and the fast bowler wants his team to start on a perfect note.

“A tour like this can really get the ball rolling in the right direction,” Ngidi told ESPNCricinfo.

“The processes we are following now are putting us in a good position to compete in this Test Championship (cycle). We’ve been speaking about a rebuilding phase, but I think it’s coming together,” he said.

South Africa has a handful of fast bowlers to pick from and Ngidi knows that the competition is stiff. “We’ve got very good competition and I am really looking forward to it,” Ngidi says. “It pushes players. I don’t think anyone can be comfortable in their spot at the moment.”

Life in a bio-bubble can be tough and Ngidi “respects” anyone who would want to pull out of the controlled environment.

“I have full respect for anybody who pulls out of a tour because mentally they feel like they cannot handle it. I probably have felt that at some stage but it didn’t get to the point where I was ready to go home. It does affect you a bit. We find different ways to release the pressure,” he said.

Paying dividends

South Africa bowling coach Charl Langeveldt feels that some brave decisions taken in the recent past and experimentations carried out have put the team in a good place. “We’ve a good crop of players now and we are experimenting a bit with different combinations for different conditions.”