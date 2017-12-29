Kohli will face his real competition in South Africa, says Bedi at Sportstar re-launch

Spin legend Bishen Singh Bedi believes India skipper Virat Kohli is yet to face real competition and the upcoming tough tour of South Africa will test his batting as well as captaincy skills.

While Bedi praised P.V. Sindhu for her continued success against top players at the world level, he dared Kohli would be “struggling” to achieve what the Olympic medallist shuttler has attained over the years.

Bedi said Kohli will now face his real competition in the upcoming tour of South Africa.

“Sindhu has achieved a lot over the years and I dare Virat Kohli would be struggling,” the former India cricket captain said.

“She has been competing with the best of the world, but Kohli will now be competition with the best of world in South Africa. The tour of South Africa will be a test for Kohli,” Bedi added.

Bedi’s comments came in an event where the Sportstar magazine has been re-launched in a new, refreshed look.

Sportstar will now return to magazine form again from tabloid. It will be issued fortnightly with increased 84 number of pages in place of weekly.

The magazine was launched by Sports Minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore along with Bedi, hockey great Zafar Iqbal, national badminton coach Pullela Gopichand and PV Sindhu.

A host of other sporting dignitaries from various fields were also in attendance.

On the occasion, Malini Parthasarathy, co-Chairperson of The Hindu Group Publishing, said: “Sports journalism is uniquely placed in the sense that it plays out on a terrain that is less combative or confrontational than political or social journalism. There are fewer villains in sports journalism and more heroes.”