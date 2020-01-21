Cricket

NZ vs IND: Ishant Sharma injured, doubtful for Test series

Senior India pacer Ishant Sharma is in doubt for the upcoming Test tour of New Zealand after sustaining an ankle tear during a Ranji Trophy game in New Delhi.

The Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to start from February 21 in Wellington.

Ishant, playing for Delhi, had twisted his ankle on his follow through while bowling against Vidarbha in a Ranji Trophy game. The Test series against New Zealand is scheduled to start from February 21 in Wellington.

“The MRI report has come. Luckily there is no fracture. There is an ankle tear. The moment he is in a position to walk, he will travel to NCA,” a senior DDCA official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

While there are reports that Ishant might have had a Grade 3 tear, which can rule him out for more than a month, the BCCI will only confirm it after their own set of tests.

“It’s a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) in BCCI as we will again do his MRI to ascertain degree of tear and decide on his rehabilitation,” a BCCI source said.

The BCCI is hopeful of Ishant getting fit in time for the first Test.

Navdeep Saini will be the replacement if the 96-Test veteran fails to be fit in time.

Comments
