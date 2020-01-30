Life is a blessing: Kohli in Insta post

Virat Kohli has shared a new image of him giving his opinion that ‘life is a belssing’.
After winning the ongoing five-match T20I rubber with two games to spare, Kohli decided to spend some time with nature, away from his cricketing duties.
In a image shared by himself on Instagram, Kohli is seen sitting on the stairs near a lake in a picturesque location and captioned it ‘Life is a blessing’.
On Wednesday, Kohli surpassed M.S. Dhoni for scoring the most runs in T20Is as India captain.
Kohli took only 37 matches to go past Dhoni’s tally of 1,112 runs as captain in T20I cricket.
South Africa captain Faf du Plessis holds the record for most runs as captain in T20Is with 1,273 and New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has 1,148.
