NZ vs IND: Dhawan ruled out; Samson named replacement for T20s, Prithvi for ODIs

Sanju Samson has replaced Shikhar Dhawan for the New Zealand T20Is, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

In the ODIs, Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw got a maiden call-up in the wake of Dhawan’s injury.

Dhawan, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Australia series, did not travel with the team to New Zealand.

“An MRI was conducted on Dhawan’s shoulder, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy (NCA),” the BCCI said in a media release.

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav.