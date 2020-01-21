Cricket

NZ vs IND: Dhawan ruled out; Samson named replacement for T20s, Prithvi for ODIs

Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw.

Sanju Samson and Prithvi Shaw.  

more-in

Shikhar Dhawan dislocated his shoulder while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Sanju Samson has replaced Shikhar Dhawan for the New Zealand T20Is, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on Tuesday.

In the ODIs, Mumbai batsman Prithvi Shaw got a maiden call-up in the wake of Dhawan’s injury.

Dhawan, who suffered a shoulder injury during the Australia series, did not travel with the team to New Zealand. 

“An MRI was conducted on Dhawan’s shoulder, and the results have confirmed a grade II injury of his acromio-clavicular joint. His hand will be in a sling and he has been advised rest for some time. He will start his active rehab management in the first week of February at the National Cricket Academy (NCA),” the BCCI said in a media release.

India’s T20I squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Sanju Samson, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur

India’s ODI squad:

Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice captain), Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Kedar Jadhav.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Sport Cricket
Twenty20
One-day cricket
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 10:03:47 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-tour-of-new-zealand-new-zealand-vs-india-series/article30618175.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY