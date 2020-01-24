NZ vs IND: KL Rahul relishing the dual role

Keeping wickets and batting up front is a lot more work, but India’s K.L. Rahul on Friday said he “is loving” the additional responsibility as it is bringing the best out of him. Rahul scored 56 off 27 balls, his 99-run partnership with Virat Kohli setting up India’s chase.

Rahul kept wickets full-time first during the three-match ODI series against Australia last week. Following his good work with the bat and behind the stumps, Kohli had said he would continue in his dual role “for a while” as it lent balance to the team.

Loving it

“I’m, quite honestly, loving it. On the international stage, it might seem very new and it might seem like I’ve never kept. (But) I’ve kept for my IPL franchise for the last three to four years, and I’ve kept for my First Class team. I’ve still stayed in touch with wicketkeeping.

“I enjoy staying behind the stumps and it also gives me a great idea about how the pitch is playing, and I can pass on that message to the bowlers and the captains with field-sets and everything. As a ’keeper, that’s also your responsibility to stay active and pass the message on to your captain as to what lengths are better and what I feel we can do better.”

Talking about Shreyas Iyer’s unbeaten 58 off 29 balls, Rahul said his execution was perfect.

“It was a fantastic finish. We have seen for a while that in crunch situations we have lacked someone who can to take the team through. But Shreyas, Shivam (Dube) and even Manish (Pandey) started striking the ball from the moment they went in. When you’re chasing over 200, you need a boundary in every over. The execution was very impressive today.”

Experience

The winning start would add to their adaptation and experience for the matches ahead, he said. “As a bowling unit, we have a fair idea of what lines and lengths we have to bowl. Change of pace will be very important. As a batting unit, the dimensions and shape of the ground will be a key point,” he added.