Eng vs Ind third Test | England all out for 432, take first innings lead of 354 runs

Indian players are seen on day 3 of the third Test against England in Leeds on August 27, 2021.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

England were all out for 432 on day three of the third Test against India, taking a massive first innings lead of 354 runs.

England, who began the day at 423 for eight, could only bat for 3.2 overs in the morning session with Mohammad Shami and Jasprit Bumrah removing Craig Overton and Ollie Robinson respectively.

On Thursday, in-form England skipper Joe Root smashed his third hundred of the series to take guide his team to an imposing total.

India will have to bat extremely well to first avoid an innings defeat and then try to save the game.

The 139-run stand between Root and Dawid Malan on day two set up the foundation for a big score.

For India, Mohammed Shami (4/95) was the most successful bowler with four wickets, while Ravindra Jadeja (2/88), Mohammed Siraj (2/86) and Jasprit Bumrah (2/59) were the other wickettakers.

Brief Scores

India 1st innings: 78 allout in 40.4 overs (Rohit Sharma 19, Ajinkya Rahane 18; James Anderson 3/6, Craig Overton 3/14).

England 1st innings: 432 all out in 132.2 overs (Joe Root 121, Mohammed Shami 4/95).


