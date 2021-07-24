Shaw, Suryakumar set to leave for England

MUMBAI

24 July 2021 22:20 IST

Fitness concerns about Kohli and Rahane have necessitated the move

Opener Prithvi Shaw and middle-order batsman Suryakumar Yadav are set to join India’s injury-hit Test squad in England ahead of the Test series.

Shaw and Suryakumar, representing India in the limited-overs series in Sri Lanka, are likely to leave for England from Colombo as soon as the logistical arrangements are made.

With opener Shubman Gill, back-up all-rounder Washington Sundar and reseve pacer Avesh Khan having been ruled out of the forthcoming five-Test series starting August 4, India’s team management had requested for at least two replacements.

Advertising

Advertising

The national selectors, after being given a go-ahead by the BCCI hierarachy, are understood to have informed the touring party in Colombo to make arrangements for Shaw and Suryakumar’s departure to England.

Despite K.L. Rahul’s presence as a reserve batsman in the middle-order, considering fitness concerns about captain Virat Kohli and vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane, the selectors have decided to draft in a middle-order batsman since the five Tests are scheduled in six weeks.