Eng. vs Ind. second Test | India loses four wickets in first session

India lost four wickets and gave England some comfort in the second Test here, squandering a solid platform in the first session of the second’s day play on Friday.

At lunch, India were 346 for seven with Ravindra Jadeja batting on 31. Ishant Sharma was yet to open his account.

The wickets that fell on the opening session included overnight centurion K L Rahul (129), Rishabh Pant (37), Ajinkya Rahane (1) and Mohammed Shami (0).

Just when Indian seemed to rally after the early blows — when they lost Rahul and Rahane in a space of five balls — Pant edged a quick Mark Wood delivery to wicketkeeper Jos Buttler.

Resuming at 276 for three, Rahul could add only two runs to his overnight score before walking back to the dressing room amid a big applause. Having played a fine knock, Rahul’s was a soft dismissal as he drove straight to the cover fielder in only the day’s second delivery.

Soon enough, Rahane was sent back by the old warhorse James Anderson as he got one to swing away from the batsman to nick it behind. Skipper Joe Root did the rest at first slip.

One of India’s better batsmen overseas, Rahane hasn’t fired since his magnificent hundred at the MCG, and he needs a big score sooner than later to get his confidence back having averaged under 30 in 22 Test innings since 2020.

Making light of his team losing two early wickets, Pant had no trouble facing the English bowlers and got his runs of 58 balls before falling to Wood. The dashing left-hander struck five fours during his stay in the middle.

Shami lasted just two balls as Moeen Ali had him caught by Rory Burns to leave India at 336 for seven.

The hallowed Lord’s turned red to mark the RedForRuth Day to raise awareness and funds for the Ruth Strauss Foundation, named after former England skipper Andrew Strauss’s late wife, who died of non-smoking lung cancer at the age of 46.