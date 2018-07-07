England did its home work: Kohli

England could level the series since they came well-prepared to effectively tackle wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav, India captain Virat Kohli said after his team lost the second T20 by five wickets.

Kohli had no qualms in admitting that the hosts were the better side in the second game.

“They played Kuldeep really well today, and that was the difference in the middle overs this time. They did their homework... Need to get back day after,” Kohli said after the match.

“It’s always difficult to come back after losing three early wickets. England hit the right areas and made us play bad shots. I would have liked 10-15 runs more. We thought 149 would be competitive, especially since they had to win. But they eventually did win,” Kohli said.

England captain Eoin Morgan was pleased that the conditions favoured them.

“We showed character. There was a bit more bounce today. When it bounces you can take wickets, and that’s what we did. Willey did well, and the unit as a whole did really well. We were happy with that total. To get 150 was a cagey affair, but was happy to go over the line,” he said.

The scores: India 148 for five in 20 overs (V. Kohli 47, S. Raina 27, M.S. Dhoni 32 n.o.) lost to England 149 for five in 19.4 overs (A. Hales 58 n.o., J. Bairstow 28, Umesh two for 36).