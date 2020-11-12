India tour of Australia | Indian contingent reaches down under

Jasprit Bumrah and Shikhar Dhawan. Twitter/@bcci

SYDNEY

12 November 2020 18:50 IST

Tour starts with a 14-day quarantine-cum-training period on the outskirts of Sydney

A 25-member strong Indian squad, led by Virat Kohli, reached here on Thursday for a gruelling two-month Australia tour that starts with a 14-day quarantine-cum-training period on the outskirts of the city.

The Indian contingent along with Australian stars such as David Warner, Steve Smith, and Pat Cummins arrived late in the afternoon and were whisked away to the Sydney Olympic Park.

With New South Wales government allowing the Indian team to train during the two-week quarantine period, its sessions will be conducted at the Blacktown International Sports Park, which has also been turned into a bio-secure venue.

Kohli, who will return home after the opening Day/Night Test in Adelaide (December 17-21) for the birth of his first child in early January, will stay in a penthouse suite where Australian rugby legend Brad Fittler normally puts up.

It is understood that a limited number of families are also being allowed by the NSW state government and the players’ families will need to adhere to the quarantine protocols.

The Australian stars will join their national team’s camp from November 22 and train separately.

The white ball games, starting from November 27, will be played in Sydney and Canberra.

The Indian team will sport a navy blue jersey with multi-coloured shoulder stripes, akin to the 1992 World Cup outfit, as new kit sponsor MPL wants to bring a retro feel.