Aus vs Ind third T20I | India wins toss, opts to bowl against Australia

India won the toss and opted to field against Australia in the inconsequential third and final T20 International here on Tuesday.

The touring Indians have already claimed the series with their six-wicket victory in the second match at the same venue on Sunday.

India are playing an unchanged side, while skipper Aaron Finch is back to lead Australia, having regained his fitness after missing the second match.

Teams:

India: KL Rahul (w), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Shreyas Iyer, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal

Australia: Aaron Finch (c), Matthew Wade (w), Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, D Arcy Short, Moises Henriques, Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Andrew Tye, Adam Zampa.