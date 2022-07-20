Cricket

India to tour Zimbabwe for three-match ODI series in August

K.L. Rahul is expected to lead the Indian cricket team in its first tour to Zimbabwe in six years. File | Photo Credit: PTI
PTI New Delhi: July 20, 2022 13:13 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 07:34 IST

The Indian cricket team will travel to Zimbabwe for the first time in six years for a three-match ODI series, next month.

The three ODIs will be played on August 18, 20 and 22 in Harare, the Zimbabwe Cricket announced.

K.L. Rahul is expected to lead the Indian side.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the 50-over World Cup to be staged in India next year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Opinion | Leave Kohli alone, he will find his way back into form and runs

Zimbabwe are currently placed 12th in the 13-team pool, with just three wins in 15 matches.

The last time the 'Men in Blue' were in Zimbabwe was when a Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side played three ODIs and as many T20Is in June-July 2016.

India recently finished their tour of England with series victories in T20Is and ODIs.

A young Indian team, under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan, will next play a three-match ODI series against West Indies followed by five T20Is that finish on August 7.

Before the series against India, Zimbabwe will host Bangladesh for three T20s from July 30.

They will tour Australia ahead of the marquee-event for three ODIs from August 28.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
cricket
One-day cricket
Related Articles
Read more...