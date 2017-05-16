Cricket

India to play five ODIs and one T20 in WI

India will tour the West Indies after the ICC Champions Trophy in England and play five ODIs and one Twenty20 International.

According to a BCCI press release, the limited-overs series will commence on June 23.

The schedule:

ODIs: June 23 and 25: Queen’s Park Oval (Port of Spain).

June 30 and July 2: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium (Antigua).

July 6: Sabina Park (Kingston).

Twenty20: July 9: Sabina Park.

