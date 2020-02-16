India to play D/N Test at Adelaide, says Ganguly

Test cricket will be the top priority for Sourav Ganguly and his team of administrators in the upcoming season.

Ganguly, as president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has finalised a series of measures to attract spectators to watch Test cricket.

“We will play one day-night Test in each series beginning with the one against Australia (later this year),” Ganguly told The Hindu. He confirmed Adelaide as venue for the day-night Test, one of four listed for the series in which India will also play three ODIs and three T20Is.

“I am convinced that day-night Tests is the way forward. We saw a huge turnout at the Eden Gardens (last November) against Bangladesh and I know all countries are looking to encourage this idea. We are all for it,” he stressed.

Ahmedabad will be the venue for the second day-night Test in India during England’s visit next year.

Ganguly revealed the Board’s plans to “market” Test cricket. “We have formed a committee to market Test cricket. The committee will reach out to various stakeholders and sell Test cricket to fans. There is a huge marketing potential waiting to be tapped,” he said.

End of zonal system

Ganguly insisted the Board had decided to do away with the zonal system in the selection committee.

“There won’t be any zonal representation in the National selection committee. There may be two or even three from one zone” said Ganguly. The CAC will meet this week to conduct the interviews for two slots in the senior and junior committees.

BCCI app

BCCI is also set to launch an app to interact directly with supporters of the game.

“We realise the potential that lies with our fans, majority of them being youth. The app will be launched to acknowledge the reach of social media. The app will allow fans to interact directly with the BCCI. It’s a brilliant way to stay in touch with people who respect and love the game and the players,” noted Ganguly.

The Board also released ₹2 crore for the newly-formed Indian Cricketers Association to begin functioning.