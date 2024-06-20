GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India to play Bangladesh, New Zealand and England in 2024-25 home season

India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match test series, which will be played in Chennai and Kanpur from Sept. 19-23 and Sept. 27-Oct. 1, respectively

Published - June 20, 2024 06:01 pm IST

Reuters
India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the BCCI said.

| Photo Credit: AFP

India will kick off their home season against Bangladesh in September before hosting New Zealand in October and England next year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced on June 20.

India will welcome Bangladesh for a two-match test series, which will be played in Chennai and Kanpur from Sept. 19-23 and Sept. 27-Oct. 1, respectively. It will be followed by three Twenty20s in Dharamsala, Delhi and Hyderabad.

They will then host the Black Caps for three tests, with the first test starting on Oct. 16 in Bengaluru.

England will visit India in January next year to play five T20s and three one-day internationals. Chennai, Kolkata, Rajkot, Pune and Mumbai will be the venues for the T20s, while Nagpur, Cuttack and Ahmedabad will host the ODIs.

England's tour of India will begin on Jan. 22 and conclude on Feb. 12.

