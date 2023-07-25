India to play Australia, Afghanistan and England in home season

July 25, 2023 10:25 pm | Updated 10:25 pm IST - New Delhi

India will get to fine-tune their World Cup preparations with a three-match ODI series against Australia besides playing eight T20 Internationals and five Tests against England during the 2023-2024 home season.

The first ODI against Australia will be in Mohali on September 22 with Indore and Rajkot hosting the remaining two on September 24 and 27 respectively. The BCCI announced the home season schedule on Tuesday.

As BCCI secretary Jay Shah had indicated, venues like Mohali, Nagpur, Rajkot, Indore, Thiruvananthapuram, all of which have missed out on hosting World Cup games, have been compensated during the home season with minimum two games each.

With the BCCI set to announce the media rights tender during the course of this week, it was a necessary to announce the calendar and one of the striking feature is absence of any ODI game after the World Cup at home in October-November.

With India playing the T20 World Cup in the USA and West Indies next year, the Hardik Pandya-led team will get eight T20 games at home including five against Australian a week after the ODI showpiece and three more against Afghanistan in January 2024.

Afghanistan had played a Test match in India in 2018 but the white ball team will play its maiden series in India.

Dharamsala got a game because it missed out during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy earlier this year as the ground couldn't be prepared on time.

After England series, there will be a three-week gap before the start of Indian Premier League.

Australia series

1st ODI: September 22 (Mohali)

2nd ODI: September 24 (Indore)

3rd ODI: September 27 (Rajkot)

1st T20I: November 23 (Visakhapatnam)

2nd T20I: November 26 (Thiruvananthapuram)

3rd T20I: November 28 (Guwahati)

4th T20I: December 1 (Nagpur)

5th T20I: December 3 (Hyderabad)

Afghanistan series

1st T20I: January 11 (Mohali)

2nd T20I: January 14 (Indore)

3rd T20I: January 17 (Bengaluru)

England series

1st Test: January 25-29 (Hyderabad)

2nd Test: February 2-6 (Visakhapatnam)

3rd Test: February 15-19 (Rajkot)

4th Test: February 23-27 (Ranchi)

5th Test: March 3-7 (Dharamsala).

