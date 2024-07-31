GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India to host T20 Asia Cup in 2025, Bangladesh to conduct 2027 edition in ODI format: ACC

Published - July 31, 2024 01:34 am IST - Kuala Lumpur

PTI
The T20 Asia Cup in India and 50-over continental event in Bangladesh in 2027 will comprise of 13 games. File.

The T20 Asia Cup in India and 50-over continental event in Bangladesh in 2027 will comprise of 13 games. File. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India will host the next edition of the men's Asia Cup cricket tournament in T20 format in 2025 as a pre-cursor to the T20 World Cup scheduled in the country in 2026, the Asian Cricket Council stated in its Invitation for Expression of Interest (IEOI).

The Asia Cup is always used as a dress rehearsal for the global event and played in the format in which the World Cup will be held.

The 2023 edition, hosted by Pakistan Cricket Board, was held in 'Hybrid Model' as India refused to travel to the neighbouring country and played its matches in Sri Lanka.

The 2027 Asia Cup will be held in ODI format in Bangladesh as the 50-over World Cup is scheduled in South Africa in the same year.

The T20 Asia Cup in India and 50-over continental event in Bangladesh in 2027 will comprise of 13 games each as there are 26 matches allocated in the said period.

"'Men’s Asia Cup Tournament' means the biennial senior men’s cricket tournament organised and administered by the ACC involving designated Members, and shall include participation by the teams from Afghanistan, India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and one Non Test playing Member of ACC selected through qualifying events," the ACC stated in its IEOI statement.

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.