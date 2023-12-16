ADVERTISEMENT

India thrash England by 347 runs in one-off women's Test

December 16, 2023 12:29 pm | Updated 12:29 pm IST - Navi Mumbai

Deepti Sharma, who picked up five wickets in the first innings, was the tormentor again returning with figures of 4/32 in England's second essay.

PTI

India’s bowler Deepti Sharma celebrates the wicket of England’s batter Danielle Wyatt during the third day of the one-off Test cricket match at D.Y. Patil Stadium, in Navi Mumbai, Saturday, Dec. 16, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

India beat England by a massive 347 runs in the one-off women's Test here on Saturday. December 16, 2023.

India made a huge 428 in the first innings before bundling out England 136.

India didn't enforce the follow-on and batted again before declaring their second innings at 186 for 6, setting a tall 479 target in front of England.

But the Indian bowlers ruled the roost again, bowling out England for 131 in their second innings in the first session of the third day to secure the big victory.

Brief Scores:

India: 428 & 186 for 6 declared in 42 overs beat England: 136 & 131 all out in 27.3 overs (Heather Knight 21; Deepti Sharma 4/32, Pooja Vastrakar 3/23) by 347 runs.

