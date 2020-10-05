India team’s selection for Australia tour likely next week

It is understood that CA has informed the BCCI that the venues for Test matches will be finalised in about a fortnight.

The national selection panel, headed by Sunil Joshi, is set to be asked to pick India’s squad for the series in Australia next week after Cricket Australia and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) have almost agreed on the itinerary of the tour.

Day-night Test

A BCCI official confirmed that after weeks of rounds of discussion, both the Boards have “virtually decided” on starting the series on November 27 with three T20s, followed by three ODIs starting Dec. 4. The four-Test series is likely to begin with the day-night Test on Dec. 17, in Adelaide.

CA is understood to have sought the details of the whole BCCI entourage, including players, coaching staff, support staff and family members, if any, at the earliest. As a result, the national selectors may swing into action any time next week.

With the BCCI having postponed the annual general meeting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the three selectors whose term was supposed to have expired on Sept. 30 are set to be asked to pick the squad for the series.

The members of India’s touring party, including coaching staff, support staff and Test specialists like Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari, are likely to leave for the United Arab Emirates in the last week of October.

The national team is set to leave for Australia from UAE in two batches. While the first batch is scheduled to leave from Dubai on November 4, those whose teams qualify for the Indian Premier League playoffs will leave for Australia on November 11.