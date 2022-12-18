India vs Ban 1st Test | India take 1-0 series lead over Bangladesh with comprehensive win

December 18, 2022 10:41 am | Updated 10:42 am IST

Kuldeep then dismissed Ebadot Hossain for a duck, before Axar Patel bowled out Taijul Islam for the same score, finishing with figures of 4-77 in the second innings.

Reuters

India’s Mohammed Sira (C) celebrates the wicket of Bangladesh’s Mehidy Hasan Miraz (L) during the first Test cricket match on day five between Bangladesh and India in Chattogram Bangladesh on December 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

India took a 1-0 lead in their two-test series against Bangladesh after winning the first match in Chittagong by 188 runs as the hosts were bowled out for 324 on the final day of play on Sunday.

Resuming on an overnight score of 272-6 in their second innings, Bangladesh soon lost the wicket of Mehidy Hasan Miraz (13) to Mohammed Siraj.

ADVERTISEMENT

Captain Shakib Al Hasan (84) was next to depart as his entertaining display, which featured six fours and six sixes, came to an end after Kuldeep Yadav found the middle stump as Shakib tried an aerial stroke.

Kuldeep then dismissed Ebadot Hossain for a duck, before Axar Patel bowled out Taijul Islam for the same score, finishing with figures of 4-77 in the second innings.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US