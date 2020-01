India starts the U-19 World Cup with a facile win

Captain Priyam Garg (56), opener Yashasvi Jaiswal (59) and wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel (52 n.o.) struck half centuries as defending champion India beat Sri Lanka by 90 runs in its opening match of the ICC U-19 World Cup here on Sunday.

Batting first, India scored 297 for four and then bowled out Sri Lanka for 207 with spinners Siddhesh Veer and Ravi Bishnoi getting two wickets apiece.

Asked to bat, the Indians produced a team effort with all the top and middle-order batsmen making useful contributions to post a big score.

Garg’s 56 came off 72 balls with two boundaries while Jaiswal needed 74 deliveries for his 59 (8x4). Jurel hit three fours and one six in his 48-ball unbeaten knock.

Scoreboard

INDIA U-19

Yashasvi Jaiswal c Mishara b Madushanka 59 (74b, 8x4), Divyansh Saxena c Dananjaya b Amshi 23 (27b, 3x4), Tilak Verma st. Mishara b Daniel 46 (53b, 3x4), Priyam Garg st. Mishara b Nadeeshan 56 (72b, 2x4), Dhruv Jurel (not out) 52 (48b, 3x4, 1x6), Siddhesh Veer (not out) 43 (27b, 6x4, 1x6); Extras (lb-1, w-15, nb-1): 17; Total (for four wkts in 50 overs): 297.

FALL OF WICKETS

1-66 (Divyansh, 11.5 overs), 2-112 (Jaiswal, 21.4), 3-171 (Tilak, 31.3), 4-234 (Priyam, 42.2).

SRI LANKA U-19 BOWLING

Amshi 6-0-40-1, Pathirana 8-0-49-0, Daniel 10-1-39-1, Madhushanka 10-0-69-1, Nadeeshan 10-0-58-1, Paranavithana 6-0-41-0.

SRI LANKA U-19

Navod Paranavithana c Akash b Sushant 6 (13b), Kamil Mishara b Siddhesh 39 (59b, 4x4, 1x6), Ravindu Rasantha b Jaiswal 49 (70b, 5x4), Thaveesha Kahaduwaarachchi c Tilak b Kartik 15 (33b), Nipun Dananjaya lbw Akash 50 (59b, 2x4, 1x6), Sonal Dinusha c Dhruv b Akash 16 (16b, 1x6), Kavindu Nadeeshan b Bishnoi 4 (11b), Ashian Daniel lbw b Bishnoi 0 (1b), Amshi de Silva c Priyam b Siddhesh 5 (4b, 1x4), Dilshan Madhushanka run out 4 (4b, 1x4), Matheesha Pathirana (not out) 0 (3b); Extras (b-4, lb-1, w-13, nb-1): 19; Total (in 45.2 overs): 207.

FALL OF WICKETS

1-19 (Paranavithana, 3.6), 2-106 (Rasantha, 22.5), 3-113 (Mishara, 24.5), 4-148 (Thaveesha, 33.2), 5-181 (Dinusha, 38.2), 6-195 (Nadeeshan, 41.5), 7-195 (Daniel, 41.6), 8-203 (Amshi, 43.4), 9-203 (Nipun, 44.3).

INDIA U-19 BOWLING

Tyagi 7.2-0-27-1, Sushant 7-0-34-1, Akash 9-1-29-2, Siddesh 6-0-34-2, Bishnoi 10-0-44-2, Shubhang 2-0-10-0, Jaiswal 3-0-18-1, Tilak 1-0-6-0.

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Man-of-the-Match: Veer.

India u-19 won by 90 runs.