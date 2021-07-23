3rd ODI: India to bat first against SL, includes five debutants with six changes in playing XI

Colombo

23 July 2021 15:16 IST

India have already sealed the three-game series 2-0.

A new-look India with as many as five rookies making their ODI debuts will bat first against Sri Lanka in the final 50-over game of the series here on Friday.

As expected, head coach Rahul Dravid ensured game time for almost everyone in the squad as Nitish Rana, Rahul Chahar, Chetan Sakariya, Kishnappa Gowtham and Sanju Samson made their debuts.

Chahar and Samson have already played T20 Internationals for India. The sixth change in the side is pacer Navdeep Saini.

Praveen Jayawickrama, Akila Dananjaya and Ramesh Mendis are three changes in the Lankan side.

India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Prithvi Shaw, Sanju Samson(w), Manish Pandey, Suryakumar Yadav, Nitish Rana, Hardik Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Navdeep Saini, Chetan Sakariya.

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka(c), Avishka Fernando, Minod Bhanuka(w), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Ramesh Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Akila Dananjaya, Dushmantha Chameera, Praveen Jayawickrama.