ADVERTISEMENT

India slip to fifth spot in WTC rankings after Hyderabad loss

January 29, 2024 03:41 pm | Updated 03:41 pm IST - Dubai

India was at the top of the table after drawing the two-Test series South Africa before being overtaken by Australia following their victory over Pakistan

PTI

England’s Tom Hartley, Ben Stokes and others celebrate after winning the first Test match between India and England at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium in Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: KVS Giri

India have dropped to fifth behind Bangladesh in the World Test Championship standings after their shock 28-run defeat to England in the first Test in Hyderabad.

India were briefly on top after drawing the two-Test series South Africa before being overtaken by Australia following their victory over Pakistan.

ALSO READ
Gabba, Hyderabad thrillers the perfect advertisement for Test cricket

Rohit Sharma's men have suffered in terms of accumulated percentage points, going down from 54.16 after the South Africa series to 43.33 currently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Chasing 231 for a win in the fourth innings, India were all out for 202 in the first Test in Hyderabad on January 28. England's Tom Hartley (7/62) spun a web around the home team batters to cause a collapse.

The rare defeat at home took Rohit Sharma's side down to fifth spot in the latest WTC rankings headed by Australia with 55 percentage points. India currently have 43.33 percentage points in their kitty.

Australia's sensational eight-run defeat to the West Indies in Brisbane on Jan. 28 did not have much impact on them as they continued to lead the WTC rankings.

South Africa, New Zealand and Bangladesh -- all with 50 percentage points -- are at second, third and fourth spots. Below India are Pakistan, West Indies, England and Sri Lanka.

In the WTC 2023-2025 cycle, teams are fetching 12 points for a win, 4 for a draw and 6 for a tie.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US