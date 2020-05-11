India should tour Australia: Gambhir

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir, MP, feels the BCCI should behave like a statesman in the current crisis and go ahead with India’s tour of Australia later this year.

Gambhir was reacting to BCCI treasurer Arun Dhumal’s statement that if required, the Indian team could go into quarantine upon arrival for the scheduled tour in the Australian summer. However, the need for quarantine will arise only if the preceding T20 World Cup doesn’t take place.

“Good on BCCI, fabulous. Good on them. This is a very very positive sign, because I think they are looking at a far bigger picture, that it will change the mood of the entire country as well.

India is scheduled to play four Tests and if the tour doesn’t take place, Cricket Australia could lose as much as A$300 million.

Gambhir said on Star Sports show ‘Cricket Connected’, the BCCI, being probably the richest and most powerful Board in the world, should look at the bigger picture. He would respect the BCCI a lot more if the tour took place, he said.