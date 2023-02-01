ADVERTISEMENT

India seek tri-series title going into T20 World Cup

February 01, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - East London

India, following their 1-4 series loss to Australia at home, have bounced back with three wins in the tri-series

PTI

Jemimah Rodrigues in action during the India (women) vs Australia (Women) match 4th T20 at CCI Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

With the Women's T20 World Cup days away, India will look to conclude the final leg of their preparations with a win in the tri-series final against South Africa here on Thursday.

India, following their 1-4 series loss to Australia at home, have bounced back with three wins in the tri-series and would be hoping to end the tournament on a high before they enter the 10-team global competition beginning on February 10.

India had got the better of South Africa in the tri-series opener before their repeat league fixture was washed out. India beat West Indies twice to enter the final.

However, in the World Cup, India's main challenge will be to outsmart the likes of England and Australia.

With eight wickets in three games, all-rounder Deepti Sharma will be the go-to bowler for India in the final.

Under fire batter Jemimah Rodrigues got much needed runs in the final league game against West Indies and would be aiming for consistency.

A big positive for India was the return of Pooja Vastrakar, who had been out of action due to an injury. The India U-19 women's team lifting the inaugural U19 World Cup in Potchefstroom could be the motivation for Harmanpreet's side to go all out in the final, and then go on to win an elusive ICC title.

Squads:

India Women: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Anjali Sarvani, Yastika Bhatia, Harleen Deol, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Amanjot Kaur, Sabbhineni Meghana, Meghna Singh, Shikha Pandey, Sneh Rana, Renuka Singh, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Devika Vaidya, Pooja Vastrakar, Sushma Verma, Radha Yadav.

South Africa Women: Sune Luus (c), Chloe Tryon (vc), Anneke Bosch, Tazmin Brits, Nadine de Klerk, Annerie Dercksen, Lara Goodall, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Marizanne Kapp, Ayabonga Khaka, Masabata Klaas, Tebogo Macheke, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Tumi Sekhukhune, Delmi Tucker, Laura Wolvaardt.

Match starts 6.30 IST.

