Cricket

India retains right to host 2021 World T20, Australia gets 2022

India on Friday retained the right to host the 2021 T20 World Cup while Australia will conduct this year’s postponed edition in 2022, the ICC announced after its board meeting.

 

“The International Cricket Council (ICC) today confirmed that the T20 World Cup 2020 that was postponed due to COVID-19 will be held in Australia in 2022. India will host the T20 World Cup 2021 as planned,” the ICC stated in a press release.

The global body also confirmed that next year’s women’s ODI World Cup in New Zealand has been postponed until February-March 2022 because of the impact the pandemic has had on cricket globally.

Related Topics
ICC World Cup
Twenty20 World Cup
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 7, 2020 8:37:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/india-retains-right-to-host-2021-world-t20-australia-gets-2022/article32297667.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story