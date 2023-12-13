ADVERTISEMENT

India retain Asia Cup squad as Uday Saharan set to lead in U-19 World Cup

December 13, 2023 01:48 am | Updated December 12, 2023 11:38 pm IST - Mumbai

The BCCI has also picked Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan on standby for the tri-series

PTI

Uday Saharan will be leading India in the Under-19 World Cup in South Africa next year, as the same side from the ongoing U-19 Asia Cup has been retained for the global showpiece beginning on January 19.

The 19-year-old Punjab lad would also be leading the side during a tri-series in South Africa, also involving England, from December 29, with Saumy Kumar Pandey being his deputy.

The BCCI has also picked Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan on standby for the tri-series.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

"Post the tri-series, the India U-19 team will begin preparations for the much-anticipated U-19 World Cup," said BCCI in a statement.

The five-time defending champions begin their campaign against Bangladesh in group A on January 20 in Bloemfontein.

Ireland and the USA are the other two teams in the group A.

India squad for tri-series and U19 World Cup: Uday Saharan (c), Saumy Kumar Pandey (vc), Arshin Kulkarni, Adarsh Singh, Rudra Mayur Patel, Sachin Dhas, Priyanshu Moliya, Musheer Khan, Murugan Abhishek, Aravelly Avanish Rao (wk), Innesh Mahajan (wk), Dhanush Gowda, Aaradhya Shukla, Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari.

Stand-by: Prem Devkar, Ansh Gosai and Mohammad Amaan.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

cricket

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US