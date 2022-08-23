India remains static on third in ICC ODI Team Rankings

India now has 111 rating points on the back of the 3-0 series win in Harare

PTI Dubai
August 23, 2022 13:15 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Indian batsman Shubman Gill celebrates after scoring 100 runs on the last day of the One-Day International cricket match between Zimbabwe and India at Harare Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe, on August 22, 2022. | Photo Credit: AP

A clean sweep of Zimbabwe helped India maintain their third spot in the latest ICC ODI Team Rankings, released here on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

India now has 111 rating points on the back of the 3-0 series win in Harare.

Pakistan too was rewarded for their recent series sweep against the Netherlands.

The Babar Azam-led side eked out a hard-fought victory by a similar 3-0 in their Cricket World Cup Super League series, moving to 107 rating points and fourth in the standing.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand continues to reign supreme at the top of the table with 124 rating points following the Black Caps' narrow 2-1 series triumph over the West Indies, while England remain second with 119 rating points.

India's next chance to make further ground on the ODI rankings comes when they host South Africa for three ODIs, starting October 6.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Pakistan, on the other hand, will now only play an ODI after the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

A loss against West Indies saw leaders New Zealand's nine-point advantage reduce to five.

The Black Caps will have the opportunity to increase their lead when they take on trans-Tasman rivals Australia in a three-match series next month.

But a series loss against Australia could see New Zealand lose the top spot to England.

Australia (101 ranking points), on the other hand, can overtake Pakistan if they fare well in the back-to-back home series against Zimbabwe and New Zealand.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
World Cup Cricket
Test cricket
cricket
One-day cricket
sport

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app