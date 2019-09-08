India Red outshines Green, emerges champion

A disappointing batting performance by India Green allowed India Red register an innings and 38-run victory and lift the Duleep Trophy, on the fourth day at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium here on Saturday.

Green showed little fight in the second essay, and was bowled out for 119. Red off-spinner Akshay Wakhare was the most successful bowler, with five for 13. Pacer Avesh Khan sparked the collapse with three top-order scalps.

Collapse begins

Green skipper Faiz Fazal did not set the right trend for his teammates, playing well away from his body and nicking an out-swinger from Jaydev Unadkat.

Dhruv Shorey fell in similarly careless fashion, giving Avesh his first wicket. Akshath Reddy was bowled by an unplayable delivery from Avesh, the ball moving in and then straightening.

Akshdeep Nath received a questionable leg-before decision, leaving Green on shaky ground. Wakhare then entered the attack and wreaked the damage. In only 5.5 overs, he recorded his 19th First Class five-wicket haul, and his second fifer in as many matches.

Two-drop Siddesh Lad (42, 80b, 6x4) was the only one to show patience, but it began to wear thin as his partners seemed to be in a hurry to get out. Lad was most annoyed when Ankit Rajpoot charged out to Wakhare on his very first delivery, only to be stumped.

With Mayank Markande not available to bat due to an injury, Lad’s was the ninth and final wicket to fall.

The Hirwani effect

Wakhare credited former India leg-spinner Narendra Hirwani for his success. “I’ve been working closely with Hirwani sir for 10 years now. He has made me the bowler I am,” the Vidarbha player said.

“The pitch was helpful for bowlers today. If you kept it wicket-to-wicket, the ball sometimes kept low. However, I was surprised that we were able to bowl out India Green so quickly,” Wakhare added.

The scores: India Green — 1st innings: 231.

India Red — 1st innings: Priyank Panchal c Wadkar b Rajpoot 33, Abhimanyu Easwaran lbw b Tanveer 153, Karun Nair b Markande 20, Ankit Kalsi c Wadkar b Jadeja 30, Mahipal Lomror lbw b Rajpoot 15, Ishan Kishan c Wadkar b Rajpoot 39, Aditya Sarvate st Wadkar b Jadeja 38, Jaydev Unadkat (not out) 32, Akshay Wakhare lbw b Jadeja 0, Avesh Khan b Tanveer 12, Sandeep Warrier c Akshath b Shorey 1; Extras (nb-9, w-6): 15. Total (in 135 overs): 388.

Fall of wickets: 1-87, 2-126, 3-227, 4-251, 5-265, 6-326, 7-353, 8-359, 9-382.

India Green bowling: Tanveer 26-6-66-2, Rajpoot 35-8-101-3, Mohanty 20-0-92-0, Jadeja 37-6-93-3, Markande 10-1-24-1, Shorey 7-0-12-1.

India Green — 2nd innings: Faiz Fazal c Ishan b Unadkat 10, Akshath Reddy b Avesh 33, Dhruv Shorey c Ishan b Avesh 5, Siddesh Lad b Wakhare 42, Akshdeep Nath lbw b Avesh 4, Akshay Wadkar c Karun b Wakhare 7, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja b Wakhare 7, Tanveer Haq c Kalsi b Wakhare 4, Ankit Rajpoot st Ishan b Wakhare 0, Rajesh Mohanty (not out) 4, Mayank Markande (absent hurt) 0; Extras (lb-3): 3. Total (in 39.5 overs): 119.

Fall of wickets: 1-29, 2-34, 3-59, 4-69, 5-92, 6-100, 7-106, 8-106, 9-119.

India Red bowling: Unadkat 14-2-35-1, Warrier 4-0-19-0, Avesh 10-2-38-3, Sarwate 6-1-11-0, Wakhare 5.5-1-13-5.