ADVERTISEMENT

India reach number one in all three cricket formats

September 23, 2023 10:50 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - New Delhi

The Indian team moved past arch-rivals Pakistan to take the top position in the one-day rankings

AFP

Indian team members celebrate their team’s win. File. | Photo Credit: AP

India have become only the second team in men’s cricket history to occupy the number one spot across all three formats after defeating Australia in the first ODI on September 22.

The Indian team moved past arch-rivals Pakistan to take the top position in the one-day rankings as a result of their latest victory, just before they host the World Cup.

They were already number one in Tests and T20 internationals.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Only South Africa in 2012 have previously achieved the feat, according to the International Cricket Council.

India’s five-wicket victory over Australia in Mohali took them to 116 rating points, one ahead of Pakistan.

But the hosts could slip down the table if Australia — on 111 points — win the remaining two matches in the series, a warm-up for the World Cup.

If India win the series, they will head into the showpiece tournament as the world’s top-ranked ODI team.

India, who last week won their eighth Asia Cup title by thrashing Sri Lanka in the final, were in top form as they registered a comfortable win over Pat Cummins’s team.

Mohammed Shami claimed five wickets to restrict Australia to 276 before half-centuries from Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul and Suryakumar Yadav sealed the win for the home side.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US