‘India played their best cricket in World Cup’: Brian Lara

November 26, 2023 10:35 pm | Updated 10:35 pm IST - New Delhi

Legendary cricketer Brian Lara showered praise on Rohit Sharma’s Team India saying that the ‘Men in Blue’ played their best cricket at the ODI World Cup 2023.

While speaking to ANI, Lara said that Rohit Sharma’s side did not struggle at the recently concluded tournament.

The Caribbean further added that if a team came up short on one occasion against a side like Australia, they would take advantage.

The 54-year-old further added that it was a great final match between India and Australia.

The former West Indies batter also revealed that he was supporting the ‘Men in Blue’ in the final game of the ODI World Cup 2023.

While concluding, he hoped that next time India would get hold of the prestigious trophy.

“I won’t say they are struggling. They played their best cricket in the World Cup. I think what we experience is how powerful what we perceive to be failure is - which is the Australians losing a couple of matches, understanding where they had to play, and where they have to improve. India - everything is going in their direction and obviously they just had to play their best cricket to come out on top. But sometimes, you come up short on one occasion and against a team like Australia, you can’t let them in. I think it was a great final. Unfortunately, our team didn’t win. I too supported India and wanted to see them raise the trophy. But hopefully next time,” Brian Lara told ANI.

Coming to the final, Australia opted to bowl first and bundled out India for 240 in 50 overs. On a tough batting surface, skipper Rohit Sharma (47 in 31 balls, with four boundaries and three sixes), Virat Kohli (54 in 63 balls, with four boundaries) and KL Rahul (66 in 107 balls, with one four) posted important knocks.

Mitchell Starc (3/55) was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/34) and Josh Hazlewood (2/60) also bowled well. Adam Zampa and Glenn Maxwell got a wicket each.

In the chase, India started off really well and had the Aussies down at 47/3. Knocks from Travis Head (137 in 120 balls, with 15 fours and four sixes) and Marnus Labuschagne (58 in 110 balls, with four boundaries) left the Indian team without answers and guided them to a six-wicket win.

Mohammed Shami took one wicket, while Jasprit Bumrah took two wickets.

Travis was given the ‘Player of the Match’ for his century.

