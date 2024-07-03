GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India-Pakistan Champions Trophy match slotted for March 1 in Lahore; BCCI yet to give consent

India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A for the Champions Trophy

Published - July 03, 2024 10:17 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, conducted in a ‘Hybrid Model’ with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka. File

The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, conducted in a ‘Hybrid Model’ with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka. File | Photo Credit: AFP

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has slotted its team's marquee Champions Trophy match against arch-foes India in Lahore on March 1 next year but the BCCI is yet to give its consent to the tentative schedule, a senior ICC Board member told PTI on July 3.

The tournament is slated from February 19 to March 9 with March 10 as Reserve Day.

It is understood PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who was invited to watch the T20 World Cup final in Barbados, submitted a 15-match schedule with all of India's games kept in Lahore for security and logistical reasons.

"The PCB has submitted the draft of the 15-match ICC Champions Trophy. Seven games in Lahore, three in Karachi and five in Rawalpindi," an ICC Board member said.

"The opening match will be held in Karachi with two semifinals in Karachi and Rawalpindi, final in Lahore. All India matches (including semifinal, if the team qualifies) in Lahore," the source added.

India have been clubbed with Pakistan, Bangladesh and New Zealand in Group A. Group B comprises Australia, South Africa, England and Afghanistan.

Recently, ICC head of events Chris Tetley met PCB chairman Mohsin Naqvi in Islamabad after the world body's security team inspected the venues and other arrangements.

The last tournament that Pakistan hosted was the Asia Cup in 2023, conducted in a 'Hybrid Model' with India playing their matches in Sri Lanka as the government refused to permit the players' travel across the border.

"All board chiefs of the ICC Champions Trophy participating countries (minus BCCI) have assured him of their complete support but BCCI will consult its government and update the ICC," the source added.

The ICC, on its part, can't force any Board to go against its government policy and it will be interesting to see when BCCI takes a final call on the matter.

Related Topics

sport / cricket / champions-trophy

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.