New Zealand-India women’s ODIs | India loses first ODI by 62 runs

India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs. Photo: Twitter/@BCCIWomen  

India suffered a 62-run defeat against hosts New Zealand in the first women's ODI of the five-match series here on Saturday.

New Zealand made 275 courtesy Suzie Bates' 106 off 111 balls.

In response, India could only manage 213 all out in 49.4 overs. The top-scorer was the Indian innings was skipper Mithali Raj who made 59 off 73 balls.

Yastika Bhatia made 41 off 63 balls.

Brief scores: New Zealand 275 all out in 48.1 overs (Suzie Bates 106; Jhulan Goswami 2/580. India 213 all out in 49.4 overs (Mithali Raj 59; Jess Kerr 4/35).


