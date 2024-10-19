GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Ind vs NZ Test Day 4: Rain halts India’s charge as Sarfaraz slams maiden ton

Sarfaraz Khan picked from where he had left off on day 3 to bring up his maiden Test century, reaching 125 not out from 154 balls with 16 fours and three sixes.

Published - October 19, 2024 11:30 am IST - Bengaluru

PTI
India’s Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct 19, 2024.

India’s Sarfaraz Khan celebrates his century during the fourth day of the first test cricket match between India and New Zealand at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Oct 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rain halted India’s charge as Sarfaraz Khan’s maiden unbeaten century and Rishabh Pant’s brisk 53 not out took India to a strong position of 344/3, trailing by 12 runs on day four of the opening Test against New Zealand here on Saturday, October 19, 2024.

Sarfaraz picked from where he had left off on day 3 to bring up his maiden Test century, reaching 125 not out from 154 balls with 16 fours and three sixes.

IND vs NZ first Test: After the Rachin Ravindra show, batters keep India in hunt

On the other end, Pant, who copped a blow to his right knee while keeping the wickets on the second day and did not take the field on the third, returned to action and lifted India’s spirits.

Pant was unbeaten on 53 off 56 balls with five fours and three sixes.

Brief scores: India 46 & 344/3 in 71 overs (Rohit Sharma 52, Virat Kohli 70, Sarfaraz Khan 125*, Rishabh Pant 53*; Ajaz Patel 2/100) trail New Zealand 402 by 12 runs.

cricket / Test cricket / ICC Test Championship

