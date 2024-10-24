ADVERTISEMENT

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Kiwi skipper departs as Ashwin strikes early

Updated - October 24, 2024 11:22 am IST - Pune

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test of the three-match series

PTI

R Ashwin being greeted by team members after taking the wicket of Tom Latham of New Zealand during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune . | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Praksh

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks the opening partnership of New Zealand as he dismisses Tom Latham in the 7th over of the second test between India and New Zealand on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test of the three-match series.

New Zealand made one change to their playing eleven bringing in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer in place of injured pacer Matt Henry.

ADVERTISEMENT

India vs New Zealand second Test | Middle-order spot and Pune track the talk of the town

India made three changes to the side that played in Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav were replaced by Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

New Zealand lead the series 1-0.

Teams: New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US