India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Kiwi skipper departs as Ashwin strikes early

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks the opening partnership of New Zealand as he dismisses Tom Latham in the 7th over of the second test between India and New Zealand on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test of the three-match series.

New Zealand made one change to their playing eleven bringing in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer in place of injured pacer Matt Henry.

India made three changes to the side that played in Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav were replaced by Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0.

Teams: New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.