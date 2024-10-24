GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Health
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India vs New Zealand 2nd Test: Kiwi skipper departs as Ashwin strikes early

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test of the three-match series

Published - October 24, 2024 10:42 am IST - Pune

PTI
R Ashwin being greeted by team members after taking the wicket of Tom Latham of New Zealand during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune .

R Ashwin being greeted by team members after taking the wicket of Tom Latham of New Zealand during India vs New Zealand test match at Maharashtra Cricket Association ( MCA ) stadium at Pune . | Photo Credit: K Bhagya Praksh

Ravichandran Ashwin breaks the opening partnership of New Zealand as he dismisses Tom Latham in the 7th over of the second test between India and New Zealand on Thursday, October 24, 2024.

New Zealand won the toss and opted to bat against India in the second Test of the three-match series.

New Zealand made one change to their playing eleven bringing in left-arm spinner Mitchell Santer in place of injured pacer Matt Henry.

India vs New Zealand second Test | Middle-order spot and Pune track the talk of the town

India made three changes to the side that played in Bengaluru. Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, and Kuldeep Yadav were replaced by Akash Deep, Washington Sundar, and Shubman Gill.

New Zealand lead the series 1-0.

Teams: New Zealand: Tom Latham (c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Tim Southee, Mitchell Santner, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke.

India: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Sarfaraz Khan, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah.

Published - October 24, 2024 10:42 am IST

Related Topics

Test cricket / cricket / ICC Test Championship

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.