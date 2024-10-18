Ind vs NZ opening Test: Rishabh Pant won't keep wickets on Day 3 as Kiwis resume batting

Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets for India on the third day of the opening Test against New Zealand after copping a blow to his knee during the second day’s play.

ADVERTISEMENT

The match resumed on day three of the opening test with Darryl Mitchell falling prey to Mohammad Siraj in the first session of the day.

Rachin Ravindra continues to hold ground as he bats on 36 (62) at the end of 57 overs. Jasprit Bumrah took his first wicket with Tom Blundell getting caught on slip by K.L. Rahul.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Indian team management informed shortly before the resumption of play on Friday (October 18, 2024) that Pant will remain away from action.

“Mr Rishabh Pant will not keep wickets on Day 3. The BCCI Medical Team is monitoring his progress,” the statement said.

Pant was hit on his right knee in the 37th over of New Zealand’s innings when a delivery from Ravindra Jadeja spun sharply inwards and hit his right knee with Devon Conway at the strike.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wicketkeeper-batter had to leave the field and captain Rohit Sharma informed after the end of play that there was some swelling and the team did not want to take any risks.

He was replaced by Dhruv Jurel for the remainder of the play.

Pant had undergone multiple surgeries on the right knee after that horrific car accident in December 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Unfortunately, the ball hit straight on his knee cap, the same leg which he has done a surgery. So, he has got a little bit of swelling on it and the muscles are quite tender at this point of time," Rohit told media on Thursday.

“It is a precautionary measure. We do not want to take a risk. Rishabh does not want to take a risk because he has gone through a massive surgery on that particular leg," he said.

"So, that was the reason for him to go inside. Hopefully, tonight he can recover and we will see him back on the field tomorrow," added Rohit.

(With inputs from PTI)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.