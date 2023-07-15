HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

India name strong women's squad for Asian Games, Gaikwad leads depleted men's side

India's men's squad is significantly weaker than the women's team

July 15, 2023 11:45 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Reuters
Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the women’s team. File.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the women’s team. File. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI

India has picked a strong women's squad for the Asian Games in Hangzhou this year, while Ruturaj Gaikwad will lead a second-string men's side.

Harmanpreet Kaur will captain the women's team, with star batter Smriti Mandhana named vice captain.

Bowlers Richa Ghosh and Rajeshwari Gayakwad return to the squad after being left out of India's tour of Bangladesh, while Titas Sadhu and Kanika Ahuja earn their first call-ups.

With the 50-overs men's World Cup kicking off two days before the end of the Asian Games cricket competition, India's men's squad is significantly weaker than the women's team.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored 171 runs in the first innings of India's first test against the West Indies this week, is set to make his T20I debut, while it is Rinku Singh's first call-up for India, coming after a stellar Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Cricket has previously been part of the Asian Games programme on two occasions, but India did not participate either when the country hosted the Games in 2010 or in 2014. The BCCI confirmed India's participation in the tournament earlier this month.

The Asian Games, which had been postponed a year due to COVID-19, will take place from September 23-October 8.

MEN'S SQUAD:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (capt.), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rahul Tripathi, Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh, Mukesh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Shivam Dube, Prabhsimran Singh

WOMEN'S SQUAD:

Harmanpreet Kaur (capt.), Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani, Titas Sadhu, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Minnu Mani, Kanika Ahuja, Uma Chetry (wk), Anusha Bareddy

Related Topics

cricket

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.