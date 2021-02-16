India jump to second spot in WTC rankings after big win over England in 2nd Test

The resounding 317-run win over England in the second Test in Chennai on February 16 propelled India to second in the World Test Championship standings issued by the ICC.
After the series-levelling win at Chepuak, India have 69.7 percentage of points (PCT) and 460 aggregate points, behind New Zealand who have already qualified for the WTC final to be held at the Lord’s June.
New Zealand have 70.0 PCT and 420 points.
India, who had lost the first Test by 227 runs at the same venue, need to win the one more and at least drawn another to make it to the WTC final.
They were fourth on the table before Tuesday’s result.
Virat Kohli’s men are currently playing in their sixth series of the WTC cycle, having won 10 matches, lost four and drawn one.
Australia are at the third spot with 69.2 PCT and 332 points while England are fourth with 67.0 PCT and 442 points.
The third Test — a day/night affair — begins in Ahmedabad on February 24.
