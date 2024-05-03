India is a very strong team, says Ganguly

May 03, 2024 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOLKATA

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly on May 3 rated the T20 World Cup-bound Indian team as a strong one.

Assessing the 15-member Indian team for the iconic event to be held in the USA and West Indies from June 2 to 29, Ganguly said the Rohit Sharma-led side was packed with match-winners. “They are a very strong team. All the 15 were good enough to be selected,” said Ganguly on the sidelines of the trophy unveiling event of the inaugural Bengal Pro T20 League here.

“They are all match winners – (Virat) Kohli, Rohit (Sharma), (Rishabh) Pant, Sanju Samson, I am very happy to see Sanju Samson, (Shivam) Dubey. They are a very strong team.”

India will play its group matches against Ireland, Pakistan, USA and Canada in the USA. From Super Eight Stage onwards, the matches will be played in the West Indies.

Ganguly said spinners would play an important role in the West Indies. “They are playing in the West Indies, where the pitches will spin and will be slow and (will keep) low and big grounds. Spinners will be important.”

Ganguly saw logic in selecting an additional spinner ahead of finisher Rinku Singh. “They wanted to go with another spinner. He has not got a place, but it’s just the beginning for Rinku.”

About the tight race among teams for playoff berths in the Indian Premier League (IPL), Ganguly, who is the team director of Delhi Capitals, said, “Everybody is on the same boat.”

