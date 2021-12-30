India in U-19 Asia Cup final

Ariful Islam top-scores for Bangladesh with 42; India faces Sri Lanka in the summit clash

Shaik Rasheed hit an unbeaten 90 as India dished out a clinical performance to thrash Bangladesh by 103 runs here on Thursday and set up a summit clash with Sri Lanka in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Rasheed made his runs in 108 balls to help India post 248 for eight after being invited to bat.

Rasheed paced his innings to perfection after India had lost both openers —Angkrish Raghuvanshi (16) and Harnoor Singh (15) —inside the 50-run mark, in the 17th overs.

The Indian bowlers, then, produced a cohesive effort to bundle out Bangladesh for 140 runs in 38.2 overs.

Ariful Islam top-scored for Bangladesh with a 77-ball 42, while opener Mahfijul Islam made 26.

Bangladesh’s chase never got going as the Indian bowlers picked up wickets at regular intervals, with only Ariful providing some resistance.

For India, Ravi Kumar (two for 22), Vicky Ostwal (two for 25), Raj Bawa (two for 26) and Rajvardhan Hangargekar (two for 36) shared eight wickets between them.

India will face Sri Lanka in the title clash in Dubai on Friday.

Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 22 runs in another semifinal clash.

Sri Lanka made a modest 147 after opting to bat and then restricted Pakistan to 125.

The scores: India U-19 243/8 in 50 overs (Shaik Rasheed 90; Rakibul Hasan 3/41) bt Bangladesh U-19 140 in 38.2 overs (Ariful Islam 42; Ravi Kumar 2/22, Vicky Ostwal 2/25, Raj Bawa 2/26, Rajvardhan Hangargekar 2/36).