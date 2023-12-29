GIFT a SubscriptionGift
India in South Africa: India penalised for slow overrate

The loss of the two points has worsened India’s standing for the World Test Championship

December 29, 2023 03:47 pm | Updated 03:47 pm IST - CENTURION

P.K. Ajith Kumar
Indian bowlers celebrate a South Africa wicket in Centurion.

Indian bowlers celebrate a South Africa wicket in Centurion. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

To add insult to injury, India has been docked two World Test Championship points by the ICC. The Indians fell two overs short against South Africa in the first Test, which finished two days ahead of time, with the visitors going down by an innings and 32 runs, at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on December 28.

India has also been fined 10% of its match fees. The fine was imposed by the match referee Chris Broad after India was found to have bowled two overs less than the target.

The loss of the two points has worsened India’s standing for the World Test Championship. If the two points had not been deducted, India should have been fifth on the table, but now it is sixth, with 14 points (38.89 percentage).

South Africa, playing its first match in this cycle of the World Test Championship, is on top of the table with 100%, followed by New Zealand (50), Australia (50), Bangladesh (50), Pakistan (45.83), West Indies (16.67), England (15) and Sri Lanka (0).

