ADVERTISEMENT

India in South Africa | India must focus on building bigger fast bowling pool in 2024: Irfan Pathan

January 02, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Cape Town

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants the Indian team to have the right blend of youth and experience.

Sports Bureau

South Africa’s Dean Elgar | Photo Credit: PTI

India must focus on increasing the bench strength of their pace attack in 2024 as the Centurion Test exposed chinks in that department, reckons former pacer Irfan Pathan.

Mohammed Shami’s absence was felt badly in the heavy loss to South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series in the Rainbow Nation last week.

Jasprit Bumrah, who did not get the support from the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna in the first Test, is also injury prone.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to Star Sports on areas India need to improve in the new year, Pathan said: “India need to prepare a good fast bowling unit in 2024. We saw what happened in South Africa, the back ups were not ready. Shami was missed.

“If god forbid, something happens to Bumrah as we have seen in the past, injury can happen to him. If we don’t prepare a big pool, we won’t get quality pacers like them (Bumrah, Shami). You need to have 7-8 pacers ready for the highest level,” he said.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants the Indian team to have the right blend of youth and experience.

“The biggest focus should be on having a good blend of youth and experience. Because that is always something that comes in handy. You need to have a wise cool head to temper the excitement of the younger blood,” said Gavaskar.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US