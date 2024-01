India in South Africa | India must focus on building bigger fast bowling pool in 2024: Irfan Pathan

January 02, 2024 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - Cape Town

India must focus on increasing the bench strength of their pace attack in 2024 as the Centurion Test exposed chinks in that department, reckons former pacer Irfan Pathan.

Mohammed Shami’s absence was felt badly in the heavy loss to South Africa in the opening Test of the two-match series in the Rainbow Nation last week.

Jasprit Bumrah, who did not get the support from the likes of Shardul Thakur and Prasidh Krishna in the first Test, is also injury prone.

Speaking to Star Sports on areas India need to improve in the new year, Pathan said: “India need to prepare a good fast bowling unit in 2024. We saw what happened in South Africa, the back ups were not ready. Shami was missed.

“If god forbid, something happens to Bumrah as we have seen in the past, injury can happen to him. If we don’t prepare a big pool, we won’t get quality pacers like them (Bumrah, Shami). You need to have 7-8 pacers ready for the highest level,” he said.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar wants the Indian team to have the right blend of youth and experience.

“The biggest focus should be on having a good blend of youth and experience. Because that is always something that comes in handy. You need to have a wise cool head to temper the excitement of the younger blood,” said Gavaskar.