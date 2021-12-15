India in SA | Kohli hopes India overcomes the absence of Rohit

Says it’s an opportunity for Mayank and Rahul to step up

Test captain Virat Kohli hoped that Mayank Agarwal and K.L. Rahul will ensure India gets off to a good start in the absence of Rohit Sharma during the three-Test series in South Africa, starting on Dec. 26.

“We will miss his (Rohit’s) abilities a lot. He has proven in England that he has really worked his Test game out and the opening partnership was very important for us to play in that series the way we did,” Kohli said on Wednesday, a day before the squad’s departure for South Africa.

“Obviously, with his experience and his skill, we will miss his qualities. It’s an opportunity for someone like Mayank and KL to step up and solidify that start for us that we got in the last series and make sure that the good work is carried on in this series as well.”

No rift with Rohit

As if the absence of injured Ravindra Jadeja wasn’t a blow, India will be without Rohit due to a hamstring injury. Kohli stressed he doesn’t have a rift with Rohit, India’s new limited-overs captain, and offered all the support for the new captain-coach combine of Rohit and Rahul Dravid.

“My responsibility is to push the team in the right direction, something that I have always looked to do even before I became captain. That mindset has never changed and will never change,” Kohli said.

“Rohit is a very able captain, tactically very sound. We have seen that in the games he has captained for India and in the IPL as well. So, he, along with Rahul bhai, who is a very balanced coach and great man-manager, will have my absolute support and my contribution in whatever vision they set for the team.

“I will be there to support that 100% and continue to be a guy who can push the team in the right direction going forward in ODIs and T20Is.”